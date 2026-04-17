AFP
'We are the champions!' - Pape Gueye refusing to give up AFCON winner's medal after Senegal stripped of title by CAF
Midfielder disputes CAF forfeit ruling
The fallout from the controversial AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco continues to escalate, with Gueye the latest to fire a shot at the governing bodies. Senegal were declared losers by forfeit following a decision by CAF, though the football world now awaits a final verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Despite the administrative ruling, Gueye maintains that the result on the pitch should stand.
The final against Morocco was marred by a temporary walk-off and technical interruptions as Senegal protested a late penalty decision, but the midfielder argues that the resumption of play validated the final outcome.
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Gueye clarifies medal return rumours
One of the most contentious points in the aftermath has been the status of the winners' medals. While reports suggested the squad might be forced to hand them back, Gueye has completely ruled out that possibility, clarifying that earlier comments from teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye were misunderstood.
"Do we feel like champions? Yes, of course, because we are simply the African champions," he said in an interview with L'Equipe. "We managed to win this final on the pitch; the whole world saw it. There were those incidents, the interruption, but the match resumed. When the penalty was awarded, no Moroccan wanted to stop the match; they all wanted to take it.
"So why dwell on the final result? And besides, the medals are ours. Are we going to give back the medals like Idrissa Gueye said? No, no, that was ironic! I told him I wasn't ready to give up my medal! The whole world knows perfectly well that Senegal won the cup."
Mane shows leadership during final chaos
The final was defined by a moment of protest that saw Senegal briefly leave the pitch. Gueye admitted the optics were poor but credited Sadio Mane for ensuring the team finished the job despite the perceived injustice.
"It might not have been the best example to leave the pitch, but when you're subjected to injustice, with the pressure of the match, a final on top of that," Gueye explained. "Sadio told us to come back, that we were going to play like men, and that if we were going to lose, that's just how it is. We all listened to him: penalty saved, extra time, and my goal."
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Legal battle moves to CAS
The situation remains in a state of flux as the legal battle moves to CAS. Until a verdict is reached, the record books remain disputed, but Gueye and his teammates believe their performance over 120 minutes outweighs any technicality.
Senegal now face a period of uncertainty, with the squad needing to maintain focus despite the off-field distractions. With World Cup on the horizon, the Teranga Lions must channel this fighting spirit into the upcoming North American competition, where they are in Group I alongside France, Norway and Iraq.