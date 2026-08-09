Paolo Maldini reveals how close Pep Guardiola came to taking Italy job before pulling out

In a wide-ranging and explosive interview with Corriere della Sera, Maldini has lifted the lid on his short-lived tenure as the technical director of the FIGC. The AC Milan legend revealed that one of his primary objectives was to bring Guardiola to the Azzurri dugout, a move that would have sent shockwaves through the international football landscape. Maldini recounted a high-stakes meeting in Catalonia where the foundations for what could have been a historic appointment were laid out in meticulous detail alongside former sporting director Leonardo.

Maldini explained the depth of the discussions, stating: “He had expressed the idea of wanting to coach a national team to a few friends of his. We went to visit him in Barcelona, we had lunch together, we talked for a whole day. He was very tempted. He came very close to accepting. He even started writing formations down on pieces of paper."