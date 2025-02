Outrageous from Antony! Man Utd flop bags ANOTHER assist for Real Betis as winger tees up Isco after scintillating run but then sees red for reckless tackle Antony Manchester United Getafe vs Real Betis Real Betis LaLiga

Antony’s dazzling form at Real Betis continued on Sunday with a brilliant assist for Isco but he was sent off late on for an ugly challenge.