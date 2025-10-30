Emma Hayes, Emma Sears, Lily Yohannes, Rose LavelleGetty/GOAL
'One of the best players I’ve ever coached' - Rose Lavelle owns the present while Lily Yohannes signals the future: Stock Up, Stock Down after trio of USWNT friendlies

Emma Hayes' side had a bumpy start to the October camp, but finished off in style by overpowering New Zealand 6-0

Various members of the U.S. women's national team said it this week: it seemed like forever since they last saw one another. Nearly four months, to be exact. A lot had changed since that last friendly against Canada on July 2, and, in truth, the USWNT's October camp reflected the fact this team hadn't been together.

It began in frustrating fashion with a 2-1 loss to Portugal, one that served as a wake-up call for this team. Portugal played hard and pressed well, earning their first victory over the USWNT in 11 all-time matches - and handing Emma Hayes' side their third loss of 2025.

The response? A big win a few days later, albeit an imperfect one with a 2-1 scoreline. There was nothing imperfect about their final game of the camp, though, as the U.S. blew past an overmatched New Zealand side, 6-0.

Something of a mixed bag, then, by USWNT standards. There were players who clearly stepped up and made their cases. There will be others who will be looking back at the first Portugal game with some second thoughts. With World Cup qualifying closing in, Hayes continues to sort out her player pool, and the results during this camp will certainly play a part in that pursuit.

Who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.

  • Emma Hayes, Rose Lavelle USWNTGetty Images

    Stock up: Rose Lavelle

    She's a World Cup and Olympic champion. Everyone knew who Rose Lavelle was before this camp, of course, but with her performances, Lavelle made sure they'd remember who she was after it, too.

    This was peak Lavelle. She scored in twice, netting 33 seconds into the opener before dazzling with a first-time finish from outside the box finish in the closer. In between, she impacted games in the way she has for her entire USWNT career, creatively running the show in a variety of ways.

    It was throwback, in a way, from the 30-year-old midfielder, but also a reminder that there's still plenty left to give, too.

    “Lavelle is one of the best players I’ve ever coached,” Hayes said on Wednesday. “I mean, that goal - not many players score that.”

    Even among these younger, rising stars who fighting to replicate what she did at the 2019 World Cup, Lavelle remains a standout. Creatively, there are with her talent, and this camp was a visceral reminder of that - even as the world focuses on the next generation of USWNT stars.

  • Lily Yohannes USWNTGetty Images

    Stock up: Lily Yohannes

    Speaking of that next generation, it's getting harder to label Lily Yohannes as "next" instead of "right now." Even at 18, Yohannes doesn't just look like a USWNT player; she looks like a USWNT starter, and it might be time to acknowledge that fact.

    The midfielder has seemingly taken another leap since making the move to join OL Lyonnes, and she's running games in ways that 18-years-olds shouldn't be able to. There are times, even on this international level, in which Yohannes looks like an adult among children, which is remarkable when you consider that she's still a teenager. 

    She just makes everything look so easy, from long passes to receiving the ball in tight spaces. That level of technicality isn't supposed to be easy. To the contrary, it should take years to develop and refine. And just as amazing, Yohannes is still learning. 

    "She plays beyond her years," Hayes said. "She has no fear to get on the ball with pressure, solve pressure, she can switch balls out, she can thread balls in behind."

    There will, inevitably, be dips in form. That's natural at her age and should be expected. The thing is that, even in those valleys, she might just be better than just about everyone else. It's why, by the time World Cup qualifying rolls around, it'll likely be impossible to keep her out of the starting XI.

  • Lindsey Heaps USWNTGetty Images

    Stock down: Lindsey Heaps

    This isn't a reflection on Lindsey Heaps' game. She had a fantastic assist against New Zealand and, in general, continues to be a valuable leader in midfield, one that does a little bit of everything for a team that certainly needs that, given their inexperience.

    But with Yohannes' ascension, the midfield has become crowded. With Lavelle balling out and Sam Coffey providing much-needed energy in a deeper role, could it be the captain that, at some point, makes way?

    Fortunately, no one has to make that decision any time soon, and Hayes will be fine with putting it off. The U.S., in truth, doesn't need a set lineup until the World Cup kicks off in two years. And having multiple world-class midfielders available is a blessing.

    Heaps is still in that category, and it cannot be understated just how important she has been in Yohannes' rise as her club and international teammate. It has to be said, though, that Heaps might just be building up her replacement, even if that is a few years down the line. Of course, that's what she'll hope for, anyway, as she looks to continue setting the tone as this team's midfield leader.

  • Olivia Moultrie USWNTGetty Images

    Stock up: Olivia Moultrie

    Expectations were always a bit heavy on Olivia Moultrie. When you're the game's youngest professional, that happens. Everyone knew Moultrie would get to a certain level, but the question was always centered around how long it would take.

    Maybe it's now? Six years after turning professional, Moultrie is now a still just 20 years old. She's still, very much, an evolving player. She has developed into a goalscorer, though, one who could play her way into the mix over the next year.

    “I think she's having an outstanding season,” Hayes said. “I think she's a goal threat. I played her off of the right but coming inside. I knew there would be second spaces inside the box. I think she exploited them well.”

    Her goals will help. She's been scoring in bunches, both for the Portland Thorns and the USWNT, with her two goals in the win over Portugal really showcasing her game. Both finishes were wildly composed, placed shots, ones that showed maturity and poise beyond her years.

    It's the type of thing you expect from a player with multiple NWSL seasons under her belt, but it's not the thing you expect from a 20-year-old. Midfield spots are going to be difficult to seize. But Moultrie, who has been in and out of the team, made her case to be involved going forward.

  • Emma Sears USWNT HICGetty Images

    Stock up: Emma Sears

    When you score three goals, your stock goes up. Any surprise there? Emma Sears netted her first professional hat-trick in Wednesday's thumping of New Zealand, scoring one in the first half and then two in the second half to solidify player of the match honors.

    Sears routinely showcased her ability to pop up in the right place at the right time and, most importantly, put the ball in the back of the net. The attack is loaded, and there are any number of players in that group that can unleash a hat-trick on any given day.

    Catarina Macario scored twice against New Zealand, Triple Espresso - Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson- will be back eventually and Michelle Cooper, Ally Sentnor and Yazmeen Ryan are all in the mix, too. On this occasion, though, Sears was the standout. 

    "I knew that after my first call-up to the national team, it was an opportunity that I really needed to make the most of," Sears said. "I think a lot of the advice I’ve received since coming back to soccer is to really trust the process and just remember and stay with what I’m good at, and bring that into this environment.

    "As I’ve also heard from some of the more experienced players on this team, in international games, you only get a few opportunities to use in each game, so to show what you’re really great at is super important."

  • Tara McKeown USWNTGetty Images

    Stock down: Tara McKeown

    Let's be clear here: none of the centerbacks covered themselves in glory, particularly in the two Portugal games. While Emily Sonnett has a resume that outshines the two goals conceded in that first game, Tara McKeown doesn't, which hurts her standing in the centerback race.

    Everyone is competing to partner with Naomi Girma. She is far and away the USWNT's best centerback and it could be argued that she's the team's best player. The big question leading up to the World Cup is who starts next to her. Will it be a veteran such as Sonnett or one of the younger candidates?

    McKeown is among those younger players. So, too, are Jordyn Bugg, Emily Sams and Kennedy Wesley, who all played this camp. Veteran Tierna Davidson will be right there, too, when she comes back from injury. This, though, was a good chance for McKeown to really seize a spot. It just didn't happen that way.

