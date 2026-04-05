On the brink... Medical report raises concerns about former Real Madrid star

James Rodríguez has returned to the spotlight, though this time it is not for his goals or skilful touches, after his club released new details from the United States—details that, whilst offering cautious reassurances, do little to hide the level of concern that has surrounded him in recent hours.

Minnesota United FC issued an update on James’ condition following his admission to hospital during the recent international break. The Colombian player had returned to the United States after representing his national team, before exhibiting symptoms described by the Colombian Football Federation as “severe dehydration”, a condition that necessitated his admission to hospital and medical monitoring.

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