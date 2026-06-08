Olivier Giroud keeps on going! Ex-Arsenal and France star signs new deal to play under Carlo Ancelotti's son

Giroud is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. According to L’Équipe, the 39-year-old striking icon has finalised talks with the Lille executive board to extend his stay at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy by a further season.

The agreement officially fulfils Giroud’s public ambition of playing professional football at the highest European level into his fourth decade. Lille president Olivier Létang enthusiastically validated the decision during a media appearance on RMC Sport, stating flatly that the veteran marksman “still has that flame” burning inside him.