Olivier Giroud LAFCGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

Olivier Giroud to be the next European star in MLS as AC Milan star secures Stateside summer move to LAFC

Olivier GiroudLos Angeles FCTransfersMajor League SoccerAC MilanSerie AFrance

LAFC have reportedly secured the signature of AC Milan star and France international Olivier Giroud on a free transfer.

  • LAFC to officially sign Giroud
  • France star to join on free transfer in summer
  • Will join Hugo Lloris at LAFC
