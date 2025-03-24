Olivier Giroud salary: How much does LAFC star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Olivier Giroud's salary at LAFC

French World Cup-winning forward Olivier Giroud decided to put an end to his European journey in 2024 as he opted to move to MLS, signing for Los Angeles FC, better known as LAFC, on a deal until the end of 2025 with an option to extend.

Giroud is one of the most respected French strikers of the modern era, having played for top European clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan.

His arrival in the USA is a huge boost for the Los Angeles-based club, with the management rewarding him handsomely. Giroud is currently one of the top earners at the club, but exactly how much does he earn?

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out!

*Salaries are gross