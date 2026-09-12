'Stay humble!' - Oliver Glasner downplays remarkable eight-game unbeaten record against Unai Emery after landmark Nottingham Forest win at Aston Villa

The victory on Saturday afternoon extended Glasner’s remarkable personal record against the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss. Across his tenures at Crystal Palace and now Nottingham Forest, the Austrian head coach has faced Emery eight times without tasting defeat, racking up six wins and two draws.

Reflecting on their pre-match interaction and his personal milestone, Glasner revealed he is well aware of the disparity in their respective trophy cabinets. 'I spoke to him (Emery) before the game and told him that it was still 5-2 to him, in terms of European trophies won. I said to myself "Oliver Glasner, stay humble",' the Forest head coach told reporters during his post-match press conference. 'I will stay that way. Every win is great, but I did not play one second today. The players deserve all the credit, because they did so well. Our fans deserve the credit, because they supported us. Now we will go home and have a lovely Saturday evening.'