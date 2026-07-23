Oliver Glasner reunites with ex-pupil as Nottingham Forest confirm first signing under new manager

The move sees the Austrian international link up with his compatriot Glasner once again. The pair previously enjoyed a fruitful working relationship during their time at Wolfsburg, where Schlager was a fundamental component of a side that reached the Europa League knockout stages and secured a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking to the club's official website upon his unveiling, Schlager expressed his pride in joining the historic outfit. He said: “It is a huge honour to join Nottingham Forest, it is a very traditional club with a big history winning two European Cups under Brian Clough. I wanted a new challenge and to join a club with good players and I am happy to be reunited with Oliver who I know from my time at Wolfsburg. The club has big ambitions and so do I, I want to be back in European competitions, and we have a good chance. It is the best feeling to play internationally during the week, and I want to achieve that. I am very happy and proud to be here, and I want to give my everything for the Club and its supporters.”







