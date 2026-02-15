Oleksandr Zinchenko's Ajax spell could be over already after suffering devastating injury two minutes into home debut

Zinchenko left Arsenal to move to Ajax on a short-term deal having struggled for game time during a forgettable loan spell with Nottingham Forest earlier this season. The Ukraine international started just four league games for the Tricky Trees due to injury, the most recent of which came in a 2-0 home loss to Everton at the end of December.

The move to Ajax ended Zinchenko's three-and-a-half year stint with Arsenal having joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022. At the time of his move to the Amsterdam giants, Zinchenko posted a farewell message to supporters on his official Instagram page.

"To the Gunners," Zinchenko started. "I will never forget the way you welcomed me. Still remember the goosebumps I got at the first game after hearing your 'Always beliiiiiieeeve'.

"I couldn't even dream about it. From the deepest place in my heart I would like to say a massive thank you for everything that you have done for me and my family. To the coaching staff, thank you for the opportunity to be a small part of this amazing club.

"To the players, thank you for the priceless experience, fantastic memories and becoming friends for life. To all the staff, thank you for your help and for looking after me and my family.

"And of course to the fans, for love, support and criticism which we as a players need to accept and work even harder. I just want to wish you all the best and hope you achieve everything what ever you wish.

"Once a Gunner always a Gunner. Thank you. @arsenal [love heart emoji]."