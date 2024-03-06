Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2023Getty
Peter McVitie

'Petty' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes aim at 'Gen Z' former Man Utd players over 'lack of ambition'

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueOle Gunnar Solskjaer

Ex-Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said many young players showed a "lack of ambition" during his time in charge of the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Solskjaer criticises younger Man Utd stars
  • Accused 'Gen Z' players of 'lacking ambition'
  • Says many avoided post-match interviews

Editors' Picks