Ole Book’s first transfer coup? BVB could beat Arsenal to a striker

However, securing his signature would be no easy feat. A number of top clubs are reportedly interested in Lucca, with Premier League leaders Arsenal posing particularly stiff competition. The Gunners are currently the frontrunners in the race to sign the versatile winger.

Furthermore, a transfer would likely not come cheap. For one thing, Lucca still has a contract valid until 2028; for another, the many interested parties are likely to drive the price up even further.