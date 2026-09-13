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Offside CHAOS! Why Erling Haaland's goal stood after VAR checked two Manchester City players against Manchester United
Controversy at Old Trafford as Haaland strikes
The Manchester derby rarely lacks drama, and the latest instalment at Old Trafford delivered a massive talking point early on when Haaland found the back of the net. The Norwegian marksman tucked in a deflected cross from Josko Gvardiol, but the celebrations were immediately cut short by the assistant referee’s flag.
However, after a prolonged and confusing wait, VAR official Matt Donohue overturned the on-field decision, confirming the goal and sparking fury among the home support.
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VAR checks two City players
The confusion stemmed from the fact that not one, but two Manchester City players were under the microscope during the review. While Haaland was the man who ultimately put the ball in the net, the presence of Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the penalty area complicated the situation significantly.
The Premier League’s semi-automated offside technology was eventually utilised to provide clarity, showing that Haaland was actually played onside by the outstretched foot of Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu, who had lunged in an attempt to block Gvardiol’s initial delivery from the left flank.
The Enzo Fernandez interference debate
The primary reason for the extensive delay was not actually Haaland’s position, but whether Fernandez had committed an offside offence. The Argentine midfielder was clearly in an offside position as the ball was played into the box and made a visible attempt to connect with the cross via a diving header.
Because Fernandez lunged for the ball, there were immediate calls for the goal to be chalked off for interference, even though he failed to make contact. The VAR team had to determine if his actions impacted the ability of the United defenders to clear the danger or if he had physically obstructed an opponent's line of sight.
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Fernandez's movement sparks debate
Ultimately, the officials ruled that Fernandez did not touch the ball and was not interfering with play in a manner that warranted a foul. This was a bitter pill for Manchester United to swallow, as Lisandro Martinez was positioned between Fernandez and Haaland at the back post. There is a strong argument to be made that Martinez was influenced by Fernandez’s movement, perhaps causing him to hesitate before the ball reached Haaland.
Despite these protestations, the goal was allowed to stand, leaving United trailing in a match where City were already facing adversity following Phil Foden’s first-half red card for a moment of madness involving Bruno Fernandes.
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