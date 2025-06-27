Vicky Lopez, Michelle Agyemang and six women's NXGN wonderkids to watch at Euro 2025

Spain and England are the front-runners for the title, and two of the tournament's most exciting teenagers will hope to help them get over the line

You've got to be a special kind of player to represent your country on the biggest stage whilst still being a teenager, and there are several of those set to be on show at this summer's European Championship. As fans tune in to watch big names like Aitana Bonmati, Vivianne Miedema and Lauren James, they're also set to get a glimpse of the future stars of the sport, many of whom will be experiencing an event like this for the first time.

Indeed, two of the top three ranked players on the 2025 Women's NXGN list are heading to Switzerland, with another three players inside the top 12 also primed to represent their countries this summer. Some of those have been stalwarts in their senior national teams for a while now, and others have enjoyed very recent breakthroughs just in time for one of the most important tournaments there is.

So, who are the NXGN talents you should be keeping an eye on at Euro 2025? GOAL takes a look at six of those born in 2006 or later who are hoping to make an impact on one of the biggest stages in the sport...