Goal.com
LiveTickets
Mallory Swanson, Chicago StarsGOAL
Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Mallory Swanson makes her big return for Chicago Stars and the Utah Royals' stunning surge continues

FEATURES
Women's football
NWSL
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Boston Legacy FC
Chicago Stars
Denver Summit FC
Gotham FC
Kansas City Current
North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride
Portland Thorns
Racing Louisville
San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
Utah Royals
Washington Spirit
M. Swanson

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.

The NWSL table is getting tighter by the week, and another busy stretch across the league only added to the chaos.

San Diego Wave reclaimed the top spot in the standings with a Friday night win over the Washington Spirit, but there is little room for separation. The Utah Royals kept their own surge going with a 2-1 win over Racing Louisville on Sunday, while the Portland Thorns remain right in the mix. San Diego now sits on 21 points, with Utah and Portland both just one point behind.

Elsewhere, there were signs of life for a struggling Chicago Stars side despite another difficult result. The Stars were shut out 4-0 by the North Carolina Courage, their eighth loss of the season, but they did get U.S. Women’s National Team forward Mallory Swanson back on the field for the first time since maternity leave. She entered in the 76th minute, giving the last-place Stars a much-needed boost.

The Kansas City Current also continued to find their spark behind Temwa Chawinga, who scored twice against the Houston Dash. After missing time, Chawinga has wasted no time making an impact, scoring five goals in just two games since returning.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 teams after another eventful week in the NWSL.

  • 16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 4-0 vs. North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: While the Chicago Stars did see the return of USWNT great Swanson, unfortunately, the Stars still couldn't find a way to get one past the Courage. The Stars remain in last place in the league standings with just six points and a 2-8-0 overall record.

    • Advertisement
  • Racing Louisville FC v Portland Thorns FCGetty Images Sport

    15Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs. Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville are another team that should be piecing together more wins given the personnel on their roster, but they continue to fall short. Against the Utah Royals on Sunday, Louisville pulled level in the 68th minute through Kayla Fischer, only for Japan international Mina Tanaka to put Utah back in front 10 minutes later.

  • Boston Legacy FCGetty

    14Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Drew 1-1 vs. Bay FC

    Ramifications: Boston Legacy remain one of the NWSL’s most difficult teams to break down, thanks in large part to a full-team press they sustain for 90 minutes. They took four points from the week, defeating the Orlando Pride 2-1 on Tuesday before settling for a draw against Bay FC on Friday.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Keira Barry Bay FC 2026Getty Images

    13Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Drew1-1 vs. Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Bay FC picked up one point against the Legacy on Friday, but are still trying to find a way to piece together wins. They currently sit in 10th place with a 3-3-2 overall record and 11 points. Dorian Bailey was a bright spot, scoring the goal against the Legacy.

  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    12Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Won 3-1 vs. Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: The Summit have somewhat quietly climbed into playoff position, moving up to seventh with 12 points and a 3-3-3 record. On Saturday, the expansion side beat the Orlando Pride 3-1, led by a brace from Janine Sonis.

  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    11Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Lost vs. Kansas City Current 3-0

    Ramifications: Despite starting the season out strong, the Dash have struggled to remain consistent and couldn't find answers for the Kansas City Current, specifically Chawinga. The Dash are 3-5-1 overall and are in 13th place in the league standings.

  • Angel CityGetty Images

    10Angel City

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs. Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Angel City remain close to being very good, but they still can’t seem to consistently turn their attacking talent into goals. With Riley Tiernan and Taylor Suarez leading the line, there is enough quality there to trouble teams, but the final product remains missing. Even though Angel City avoided defeat against Portland, they still have a long way to climb if they want to reach the postseason.

  • Barbra BandaGetty Images

    9Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs. Denver Summit

    Ramifications: The only person on the Pride who seems to be able to score is Barbra Banda, who put in her ninth goal in 10 games. The Pride are 3-5-2 overall and sit in ninth place in the league standings with 11 points, tied with Bay FC and Seattle Reign.

  • Mia Fishel, Seattle ReignImagn

    8Seattle Reign FC

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs. Gotham FC

    Ramifications: The Reign dropped all three points at home against Gotham FC, continuing their struggle to find consistent attacking production. They have been solid defensively, with Sofia Huerta and Claudia Dickey helping anchor the group, but Gotham still found a way through, with Jaedyn Shaw and Tierna Davidson both getting on the scoresheet.

  • Ashley SanchezGetty Images

    7North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Won 4-0 vs. Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: The North Carolina Courage poured in four goals over the Stars on Saturday, with four different players chipping in a goal each. Ashley Sanchez netted her sixth goal this season, in nine games played. Sanchez is now just behind Banda in the Golden Boot race.

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FCGetty Images

    6Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 2-0 vs. Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Gotham FC center back Tierna Davidson scored her first goal back since being out for almost all of last season with an ACL injury. It was Davidson and forward Jaedyn Shaw who notched goals for Gotham, helping the reigning champs earn three points on the road.

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    5Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs. San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Rebeca Bernal leveled the match for the Spirit after the D.C. side went down 1-0 in just the sixth minute. Bernal scored in the 33rd minute of play. The Spirit couldn't close out the game with a point, dropping three points on the road against the Wave.

  • Makenzy Robbe, San Diego WaveGetty Images

    4San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 2-1 vs. Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: The Wave picked up three points against the Spirit at home, led by a goal from Trinity Byars and Kimmi Ascanio. The Wave shot up the standings this past week, now in first place with 21 points and a 7-3-0 overall record.

  • Temwa Chawinga, Ally SentnorGetty Images

    3Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Won 3-0 vs. Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Chawinga was the missing piece to the Current for the better half of the season, but now she is back, and has already scored five goals in just two games played. Against the Dash, Chawinga netted a brace in the victory. The Current are in sixth place in the league standings with 15 points and a 5-4-0 overall record.

  • Racing Louisville FC v Portland Thorns FCGetty Images Sport

    2Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs. Angel City

    Ramifications: The Thorns drew Angel City on Sunday, earning just their first tie of the season. Despite only picking up one point over the weekend, the Thorns are still in third place in the league standings tied with the Royals with 20 points and a 6-2-2 overall record.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    1Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Won 2-0 vs. Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: The Royals continue to surprise the league, beating Racing Louisville 2-1 on Sunday to pick up their sixth win of the season. They sit second in the standings with 20 points and a 6-2-2 record, but their consistency and continued climb make them the hottest team in the league right now.