NWSL Power Rankings: Current win fourth straight, take top spot in league standings, while Wave slip in first loss of a seven-game stretch

The international break proved to be good for some of the NWSL teams, but troubling for others. The Kansas City Current continued their winning ways, earning their fourth-straight victory. The Current knocked off Gotham FC at home, 2-1, thanks to goals from Michelle Cooper and Temwa Chawinga
Meanwhile, the San Diego Wave fell to Seattle Reign, just their first loss in seven games. Despite falling 2-1, the Wave continued their case as best offensive team in the league, outshooting the Reign and dominating the possession with 63 percent.
Problems continue for Utah, who made a promising start against Racing Louisville, scoring first, before falling 3-2. The Chicago Stars also put in a strong performance against Angel City, finishing the game level 2-2.
So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.