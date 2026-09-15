NWSL Power Rankings: Boston Legacy shock the Washington Spirit at Audi Field, while Ashley Sanchez keeps her scoring magic alive for the North Carolina Courage

It was yet another weekend of chaos across the National Women's Soccer League. Good news for the neutrals, less so for anyone hoping the playoff picture would start to clear up.

From San Diego Wave holding North Carolina Courage to just one goal in a thrilling 2-1 win, to Chicago Stars earning a point against Portland Thorns in a 1-1 draw, there was plenty to take in. Then came Boston Legacy, stunning Washington Spirit 3-0 at Audi Field and adding another twist to a race that still feels far from settled.

Gotham FC remain at the top with 48 points after getting back to winning ways Friday evening, defeating Racing Louisville 2-1. Chicago, meanwhile, are still at the bottom with 17 points despite their draw with the Thorns. And while Boston are showing signs they could climb into playoff contention, they still have ground to make up from 13th place.

Denver Summit, the other expansion side to join the NWSL this year, delivered plenty of entertainment against Angel City, too. Both teams scored three goals apiece, but neither could find the winner in a back-and-forth draw.

With six games left for each team, every point matters - whether they're chasing the Shield or trying to sneak into the playoffs. After another weekend that kept everyone guessing, GOAL has the latest NWSL Power Rankings...