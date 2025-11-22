NWSL Championship: The case for how Trinity Rodman, Tara McKeown and Gift Monday can beat Gotham FC

San Jose, Calif. - For the second year in a row, the Washington Spirit are headed to the NWSL Championship. Their journey to the final this year has been a bit different, with several setbacks, staffing changes, transfers, and more. Yet, the Spirit have made one thing clear, they're not about to repeat history in the finals. Last year, the Spirit fell to the Orlando Pride in the Championship 1-0. This year, they finished second overall in the league standings, and just last wee,k they punched their ticket to the finals after a 2-0 win over the Portland Thorns at Audi Field.
So, how will the Spirit do against a Cinderella-run team like Gotham? Let's break it down.