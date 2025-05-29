It's now or never for Inter: Simone Inzaghi's underappreciated side must shake off Serie A title collapse and earn Champions League glory before it's too late

The Italians arrive at their second European final in three years knowing that Saturday's match in Munich could mark the end of an era

After the 2-0 win over Feyenoord at De Kuip on March 5, Simone Inzaghi was asked by a journalist if Inter were targeting a double. "A treble," the coach interrupted, holding up three fingers on his right hand.

Inzaghi was smiling as he spoke, but it was a serious and legitimate objective for Inter. At the time, they had one foot in the last eight of the Champions League, were already through to the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, and occupying top spot in Serie A.

Now, though, there's a very real fear that the Nerazzurri will finish the season empty-handed, which would be another bitter blow for an long-underappreciated side that may not get another chance to claim the Champions League trophy they so richly deserve.