Could Nottingham Forest leave the City Ground? European Cup winner Peter Shilton battles between ‘wrench’ & ‘necessity’ emotions as Reds try to keep pace with Premier League rivals

Doors were first opened at an iconic stadium on the banks of the River Trent back in September 1898. Fans will continue to flock through the turnstiles ahead of a 130-year anniversary, but for how much longer will that be the case?

Further renovation work has been mooted for some time now - with the Main Stand, which is named in honour of Brian Clough’s former right-hand man Peter Taylor - in need of a serious facelift. Positive progress down that construction path has been difficult to establish.

There are a number of reasons for that, but it is impossible to ignore the fact that while Forest have become caught up in endless reels of red tape, Premier League rivals - such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Fulham and Leeds - have raced through green lights and got the builders in.

Ambitious plans on Trentside look spectacular, but will that dream vision ever become reality? The latest reports suggest that it might, with Mace - who worked on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - seemingly on board. If more hurdles are hit, though, then an unwelcome change of scenery may have to be considered.

Relocating would be challenging - in sporting and emotional senses - but Forest have to keep pace with domestic foes and find more ways of boosting the coffers. Owner Evangelos Marinakis will not allow a historic institution in the English game to stand still.