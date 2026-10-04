Nottingham Forest forward Dan Ndoye hails elite Swiss mindset after battling back to sink Slovenia

Switzerland’s return to home soil following their World Cup quarter-final run proved to be a test of nerves rather than a routine victory. The hosts were stunned just 90 seconds into the match when Zan Vipotnik capitalised on a defensive lapse to give Slovenia a shock lead. However, the Swiss response was measured and disciplined, refusing to let the early deficit dictate the tempo of the game.

Reflecting on the difficult start, match-winner Dan Ndoye admitted that the early goal was a significant hurdle. "We knew that it was going to be a complicated match, but by conceding a goal right at the start, it didn't make our task any easier. Fortunately, we immediately got back on the right path," the Nottingham Forest man said, as cited by Leman Bleu TV.

Ndoye eventually secured the three points in the 38th minute, finishing after Zeki Amdouni forced a mistake from the Slovenian backline. The winger noted that breaking down a stubborn opponent required a specific psychological approach. "It's a team that defends with a low block, but we were very present in their box. We were patient and we managed to create opportunities, despite the little space they left us," he explained.