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Nottingham Forest complete £50m signing of Liam Delap from Chelsea on five-year contract
Tricky Trees seal swoop
Forest have officially completed the signing of Delap in a deal worth an initial £45m plus £5m in add-ons. The 23-year-old forward has penned a long-term contract running until 2031 after just one season at Chelsea. The switch hands the Blues an instant £20m transfer profit, having landed the striker for around £30m from Ipswich Town in June 2025.
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Delap relishes fresh chapter
The new recruit expressed huge excitement about his move to the City Ground, backing Oliver Glasner's coaching style to take his game to the next level.
Speaking in an official statement to club media, Delap said: "I really can't wait to get started, this is a massive club with a big history. I spoke to the manager and I like his way, I think he can be the one to really help me develop and make that next step and hopefully I can bring goals here.
"I can't wait to hear the noise at the City Ground and have the fans on my side because I know how loud and important they are. As a team we can build something really strong and the main aim is to challenge and be a top club in the Premier League."
Proven pedigree sparks optimism
Despite managing just one league goal last season, Delap's pedigree as a dangerous top-flight forward remains beyond doubt. The son of former defender Rory Delap caught the eye at Ipswich during the 2024-25 campaign, netting 12 league goals even as the club suffered relegation. Delap also registered 26 shot-ending carries that season, which was the highest tally among all Premier League strikers courtesy of his pace, power and aggressive ball-carrying ability.
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Fierce attacking competition awaits
Delap enters a fierce four-way battle for the central striking role alongside Chris Wood, Igor Jesus, and Arnaud Kalimuendo. The 23-year-old could make his debut this weekend as Forest travel to Anfield to face Liverpool, aiming to rebound from consecutive defeats against Leeds United in the league opener and the Carabao Cup. His physicality and ruthlessness in front of goal must now justify that hefty price tag to the City Ground faithful.
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