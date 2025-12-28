'It's not sustainable' - Wayne Rooney voices Man Utd concerns after shaky Newcastle win and claims Red Devils must buy in January

Appearing as a pundit on BBC Match of the Day on Saturday night, Rooney said: “I was worried when I saw the performance, if I’m being honest.

“The manager changed the formation and he went with a back four, which a lot of people have been asking for. I know they didn’t concede a goal but they didn’t really look comfortable and Newcastle put them under pressure, especially in the second half.

“And when I look at the squad and the bench, what they’ve got there, they really need players in to try and help them to challenge and get into the top four.

“It’s great to see the young players on the bench and getting that opportunity, but it needs to be at the right time as well. It’s not sustainable at all. They need players in. They’ve obviously lost some important players and Bruno is a big loss.

“They had 33 per cent possession in the Newcastle game – and I know when those fans go to Old Trafford they want to see the team with the ball, they want to see them entertaining, getting crosses into the box and getting shots off. It was a poor performance, but they found a way to win.”

