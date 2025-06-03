'This is not justice!' - Atletico Madrid fans rage as IFAB announce major law change after Julian Alvarez 'double touch' penalty in Champions League defeat to Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid fans are raging over a football law change after Julian Alvarez's 'double touch' penalty against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
- Alvarez had 'double touch' during UCL shootout
- Goal chalked off before Real advanced
- IFAB post change to penalty law