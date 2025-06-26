'Not just the guy who had the heart attack' - Christian Eriksen opens up on incredible comeback from near death experience in emotional Man Utd farewell interview

Getty Images SportRichard Martin'Not just the guy who had the heart attack' - Christian Eriksen opens up on incredible comeback from near death experience in emotional Man Utd farewell interviewManchester UnitedC. EriksenPremier LeagueChristian Eriksen has spoken of his pride in being able to turn his career around at Manchester United after suffering a heart attack in 2021.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMidfielder pleased to have gotten his career back on trackDane proud to prove 'you can turn things around'He is looking beyond Premier League for next moveFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱