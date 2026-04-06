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'We are not happy' - Romelu Lukaku warned 'there will be consequences' for Napoli snub as director addresses feud with striker
Lukaku battles to regain Napoli's trust
Lukaku faces a daunting task to regain the trust of Napoli’s hierarchy following a controversial absence from training during the recent international break. After withdrawing from the Belgium national team squad, the 31-year-old striker reportedly ignored multiple club call-backs to return from his homeland, prompting Napoli to issue an official statement regarding his failure to report for team sessions.
The forward clarified his situation and insisted he would not turn his back on the reigning Italian champions, but it appears his emotional plea has done little to persuade the club to let him off the hook.
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Manna confirms disciplinary action for Lukaku
The tension at Napoli reached a boiling point on Monday evening when sporting director Manna addressed the absence of Lukaku ahead of the club's high-stakes Serie A encounter against AC Milan on Monday. The Belgian forward has found himself in hot water with the Partenopei hierarchy after failing to report back to Italy following the international break.
Speaking to DAZN, Manna did not mince his words regarding the striker's conduct and the club's stance on the matter. "The situation for me is absolutely clear. Romelu should have gone to the national team; he stayed in Belgium to train contrary to our will. We would have liked to talk about it here in Naples: it didn't happen and we are not happy, but respect for the group is worth more than anything. I hope he returns in a week and there will be consequences, but football goes on and today Giovane plays," Manna said.
Napoli beat Milan in Lukaku's absence
Napoli secured a vital 1-0 victory over AC Milan on Monday, triumphing even in the absence of Lukaku. After a deadlocked first half, Matteo Politano broke the stalemate in the 79th minute, firing home the decisive goal to propel Napoli into second place with 65 points, while Milan slipped to third on 63.
Brazilian forward Giovane earned was trusted to lead the attack instead of the Belgian, earning an edorsement from Manna before the game.
"We brought him in during January because we needed a striker, and he deserved the chance to start today," Manna stated. Highlighting the squad's depth, Manna added that the team was specifically reinforced to handle such absences: "The squad was strengthened for this very reason; the work being done on the pitch reassures us. We have great confidence—despite several absences, we have always adapted and fought. Now that players are returning, we are happy to have them back."
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Title race back on?
Napoli are still seven points behind Serie A leaders Inter with seven games left. However, coach Antonio Conte was reluctant to declare his team back in the title race.
"It's not a question of believing in it: we have to be very realistic and know that we must never make mistakes and hope that the opposition will make them, and not just once. Seeing what Inter are doing, I think it's going to be tough. We must have the pride to keep our foot on the accelerator and defend the Scudetto until the end. We won a Super Cup and are second: we must continue like this, knowing that the Champions League is still to be won and that it's important given the benefits it brings."