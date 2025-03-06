'They were not clever' - Jose Mourinho reacts to Galatasaray racism allegations as Fenerbahce boss claims attack backfired on Turkish club due to his African connections
Jose Mourinho has reacted to the “not clever” racism allegations that were levelled at him by Galatasaray, with that surprising attack backfiring.
- Portuguese coach spoke out against rivals
- Threats and counter threats of legal action
- Mourinho has the backing of former players