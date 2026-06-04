Heeeere's Haaland! Norway's terminator Erling out to make up for lost time on World Cup debut

Indeed, it was quite telling that when Haaland helped his country secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup, he admitted that while he was "happy", he was "more relieved" than anything else. It had been a long time coming, of course.

Norway's last appearance at the finals came all the way back in 1998, while they'd not even featured at a European Championship since June 2000 - a month before Haaland was born. In that sense, a nation never renowned for its 'football heritage' had no real right to expect one superstar striker to end two decades of disappointment.

However, from the moment he exploded onto the domestic scene at Molde as a teenager, Haaland has been under more pressure than anyone else - including fellow prodigy Martin Odegaard - to get Norway to a World Cup. And the thing is, he's always been okay with that.