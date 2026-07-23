'I won't let it be swept under the rug' - Norway file formal complaint over Donald Trump's role in Folarin Balogun red card debacle during World Cup

On the other hand, US Soccer CEO J.T. Batson defended the White House's involvement in helping overturn Balogun's suspension ahead of their clash against Belgium: "The president is able to do what the President wants to do."

However, Balogun himself admitted that the controversial decision created anxiety among the US squad prior to the match, noting: "My initial reaction was I was happy to be back in the team, but when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy, and I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves, because it's something that is so unique."

The forward added that the intense public scrutiny and external pressure proved difficult for the team to ignore: "The closer we got to the game, I tried to just focus as best as I could, but it was difficult. A lot of outside noise, and that's hard to avoid."