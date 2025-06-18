Noni Madueke salary: How much does Chelsea star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Noni Madueke's salary at Chelsea

English international Noni Madueke joined Premier League side Chelsea in the summer of 2023, following a standout spell with Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven.

Known for his pace and flair on the wings, Madueke has delivered decisive moments for the London side in several matches. However, he has also faced criticism for a lack of discipline. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca at some point even called out the winger for his complacency and urged him to work harder after losing his place in the starting eleven.

Madueke’s current contract at Stamford Bridge runs until the end of the 2029-30 season, and he earns a substantial salary. However, compared to Chelsea’s top earners, his wages are relatively modest.

So, exactly how much does the winger earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

