Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Noni Madueke responds to 'honest and truthful' Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca after work-ethic warning

ChelseaN. MaduekePremier LeagueE. Maresca

Noni Madueke has responded to Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's statement on his commitment after starring against Southampton.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Madueke responds to Maresca
  • Chelsea boss questioned winger's commitment
  • Blues take on Spurs on Sunday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱