Getty
Borussia Dortmund suspect 'serious' knee injury for star defender amid fears of third ACL tear
Fears over serious knee damage
The incident occurred in the 42nd minute of the encounter at the PreZero Arena. Sule slipped uncomfortably while attempting to clear the ball, immediately clutching his left knee in visible distress. The gravity of the situation was compounded by the fact that the ball struck his raised arm during the fall, leading to a VAR-assisted penalty for the hosts.
Dortmund's hierarchy did little to downplay the severity of the issue following the final whistle. Managing director for sport Lars Ricken confirmed the initial diagnosis is worrying. "There is already a suspicion of a serious injury. He is sitting in the dressing room with a bandage on his knee. Now we have to wait for further investigations," Ricken told reporters.
- Getty
History of ACL troubles
The primary concern for Dortmund and the player himself is Sule’s history with major knee injuries. The 30-year-old has already suffered two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears during his career. A third such injury would represent a devastating blow for the German defender, potentially sidelining him for the remainder of the calendar year.
Despite the grim outlook from the boardroom, head coach Niko Kovac tried to offer a small glimmer of hope regarding the defender's condition. "Of course, it’s always nice when you play against your former club. That was also my intention with Niki. We don't know anything definite yet. He was at least able to put weight on it. That is at least a good sign," Kovac explained after the match.
Double blow as penalty awarded
To make matters worse for the defender, his attempt to recover not only resulted in injury but also gifted Hoffenheim the opening goal. As Sule fell, his left arm was stretched upwards, making contact with the ball. After a review by referee Daniel Siebert, a penalty was awarded, which Andrej Kramaric coolly converted to give the home side a 1-0 lead.
Sule was unable to continue following the incident and was forced off just before the interval, with Ramy Bensebaini replacing him.
- AFP
Final appearance for the club?
There are now growing fears that Sule may have played his final game for Dortmund. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it has already been confirmed that the defender will leave Westfalenstadion this summer after four years at the club. If the injury is as serious as suspected, he is unlikely to return before the campaign concludes.
Following Dortmund’s defeat today, the path is now clear for Bayern Munich to secure its 35th Bundesliga title. The record-holders are just one step away from history; a victory or a draw against Stuttgart tomorrow will officially confirm them as champions once again.