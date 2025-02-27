Jamie Carragher Mohamed Salah Africa Cup of NationsGetty
Chris Burton

Nigeria legend Austin Eguavoen expects Jamie Carragher to ‘eventually apologise’ for AFCON quip – with Mohamed Salah-related comment considered to have been ‘emotional rather than thoughtful’

M. SalahAfrica Cup of NationsLiverpoolEgyptNigeriaPremier League

Nigeria legend Austin Eguavoen expects Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher to “eventually apologise” for his Mohamed Salah-related AFCON quip.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Liverpool legend made controversial claim
  • Has attracted plenty of criticism
  • AFCON winner talks up tournament's value
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱