Nicolo Barella blames made-up Liverpool penalty for Inter's shock early Champions League elimination

Speaking in the aftermath of the defeat to the Norwegian side, a visibly frustrated Barella did not hold back. "We tried but they were better," he said. "It is infuriating that we slipped out of the league phase by one point because they called a made-up penalty in the 90th minute [vs Liverpool], and with that, we didn't end up in the top eight. Without it, we would have avoided the two extra matches and the trip to Norway, but that is the new Champions League."

The incident in question involved Florian Wirtz, who went down under pressure from Alessandro Bastoni. Although play initially continued, a VAR intervention led the referee to the pitchside monitor, where he subsequently awarded the spot-kick. The decision was met with widespread derision at the time, and Barella clearly believes that the ripple effect of that single whistle led directly to Inter’s premature exit from the competition this week.