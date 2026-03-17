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Nicolas Jackson learns length of Bundesliga ban for brutal challenge in Bayern Munich draw with Bayer Leverkusen
VAR review upgrades disciplinary action
The disciplinary fallout from the heated clash between the Bundesliga’s top two has been finalised following a review of the match incidents. In the 41st minute of the encounter on 14 March, Jackson made a reckless lunge on Martin Terrier in the centre circle. While referee Christian Dingert initially brandished a yellow card, he was prompted by the VAR to consult the pitchside monitor, which clearly showed a heavy stamp on Terrier’s ankle. The subsequent red card left the visitors to play more than half the match with ten men, a situation that worsened later when Luis Diaz also saw red for a second bookable offence.
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The official DFB verdict
The German Football Association has now released its formal ruling on the incident. In an official statement, the governing body declared: "The German Football Association's (DFB) sports court has suspended Nicolas Jackson of Bundesliga club FC Bayern Munich for two league matches following charges brought by the DFB control committee for a dangerous foul. The suspension also applies to all other competitive matches for his club until the two-match ban is served." The DFB further confirmed that the verdict is legally binding, effectively ending any hopes Bayern may have had for a successful appeal.
Bayern’s mounting disciplinary woes
Bayern's squad depth is currently facing its limits, as Jackson's absence for the next two games poses a significant challenge. Despite dominating 70 per cent of the ball against Leverkusen, the Bavarians struggled for a clinical edge, a problem that will only be exacerbated by the striker's forced absence. The match was further marred by a disallowed Joshua Kimmich goal and a yellow card for Jonathan Tah that also triggers a suspension. With Diaz also facing a ban following his late dismissal, Kompany will have to navigate Bayern's next few domestic games without three key players.
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Harry Kane ready to fill the void
Despite losing Jackson, Kompany has been handed a boost as talismanic striker Kane is gradually regaining match fitness following a recent spell on the sidelines. The England captain is now expected to spearhead the attack across both domestic and European competitions once again, with the second leg of Bayern's round of 16 Champions League clash against Atalanta up next.
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