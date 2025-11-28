Nicolas Jackson already forced into Chelsea return after failing to meet clause during Bayern Munich loan

When asked if he could see Jackson returning to west London, Kamara told Canal+ Sport: "Absolutely not. Absolutely not.

"Today at Chelsea, the relationship with (Enzo) Maresca isn't necessarily the best. We're never going to bite the hand that feeds us because Chelsea allowed him to find the European level.

"He was there for two years and scored 30 goals, so he always had a good relationship. After, it's true that the red cards complicated it at Chelsea. Today, we're looking towards Bayern having a good season. We will see what is best for him. But it's true that Bayern is a priority for him for a long time."

On Hoeness' comments regarding the 40 appearance clause, Kamara said: "It's a war of egos between the two clubs. He even rowed back on his comments. It's true that there is a saga around the transfer.

"It was a loan without an obligation to buy. We did a little pushing and said he did not want to return to Chelsea. The clubs reached an agreement. There was talk around how many matches Nico would have to play for an obligatory option.

"Nico's objective isn't to play 40 matches. If he scores 15 goals by December, they're not going to say play 40 matches."