'Highly regarded internally' - Nicolas Jackson to get chance to impress Xabi Alonso as Chelsea to welcome back striker after Bayern loan spell

Chelsea are preparing to reintegrate Jackson into the first-team squad following his return from a season-long loan at Bayern. The club's current plan is to allow new head coach Alonso to evaluate the Senegal international before making a decision on his future. Jackson spent the 2025-26 campaign in Germany and is now set to return as Chelsea begin a new era under Alonso.

Daily Mail indicate the 24-year-old remains highly regarded within the club despite his temporary departure. The Blues have already received enquiries from clubs in the Premier League and abroad. However, while a transfer remains possible if a significant offer arrives, the current intention is for Jackson to be given the chance to prove himself to Alonso when the Spaniard officially starts work on July 1.