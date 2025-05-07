Nico Williams salary: How much does Athletic Bilbao star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about Nico Williams' salary details playing for Atheltic Bilbao

Rising through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao, Nico Williams made his first-team debut with the club in 2021, following in the footsteps of his older brother Inaki Williams.

Just like Inaki, Nico possesses blistering pace, strong physicality, and a sharp eye for goal.

He also played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in Berlin and although he came very close to joining Barcelona during the same summer transfer window, Williams ultimately decided to stay at the Basque club. His current contract with Athletic Bilbao runs until 2027.

Williams is also well-compensated for his services and currently ranks among the club’s highest earners. But exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross