Klopp handed major Germany blow! Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of Nations League clashes after suffering ankle injury in training

Klopp has been dealt a frustrating setback as he continues his search for a first victory in charge of the national team. Borussia Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Serbia and Greece. The DFB confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, revealing that the 26-year-old suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle during the squad's final preparations for their match in Munich.

The injury occurred during what was intended to be a light warm-up session, with the defender visibly in distress as his face contorted in pain. Following an immediate examination on the pitch by the medical team, Schlotterbeck underwent an MRI scan, which subsequently confirmed the diagnosis.