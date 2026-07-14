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'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!' - Nico O'Reilly relishing Lionel Messi 'challenge' as England prepare to face Argentina GOAT in World Cup semi-finals
England prepare for Messi test
O'Reilly is expected to face one of the toughest assignments in football when England take on Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals. The Man City youngster could be tasked with containing Messi as the two sides battle for a place in the final.
Messi arrives in outstanding form. The Argentina captain opened the tournament with a hat-trick against Algeria, equalling Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals before extending his tally further. The 39-year-old has now scored eight goals at this tournament, taking his overall World Cup total to 21. He is level with France's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.
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O'Reilly embraces the challenge
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live ahead of the semi-final, O'Reilly admitted he is relishing the chance to face the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The England youngster described the occasion as a unique opportunity and acknowledged Messi's status in the game.
"I can't wait," he admitted. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He's coming towards the end of his career. For me personally, he's the best player to ever touch a football pitch. And yeah, I can't wait for the challenge."
Pickford issues Argentina warning
While the spotlight is firmly fixed on Messi, England goalkeeper Pickford has urged his teammates not to suffer from tunnel vision. The Everton shot-stopper believes that focusing solely on one man could leave the Three Lions vulnerable to the other world-class talents at Lionel Scaloni's disposal.
"He has scored so many goals and contributed to so many over his career. It's great to finally come up against him after so long, and watching him as a kid," Pickford said.
"We all know how good Messi is but we also know how good Argentina are. We can't solely rely on [stopping] Messi. We've got to focus on their other strengths and the weaknesses we can take advantage of."
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England target the World Cup final
The winners will progress to the World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19. If England beat Argentina, they will face either France or Spain as they bid to lift the trophy. Until then, O'Reilly and his team-mates remain focused on the challenge of stopping Messi and securing their place in the final.
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