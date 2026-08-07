Penta Press
'I don't want to leave' - Nico Gonzalez shuts down Man City exit rumours
Spaniard dismisses exit rumours
Gonzalez has reaffirmed his commitment to remaining at City this summer amid growing speculation linking him with an exit. The 24-year-old Spaniard joined from Porto in February 2025 on a four-and-a-half-year contract and has already made 58 appearances for the Citizens. Although he featured 41 times last season with 28 of those coming as a starter, his playing time dropped off after he seemingly fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.
- Penta Press
'I'm happy here'
Addressing rumours of a departure from the Etihad Stadium, Nico made it clear that he is settled at City and confident the hierarchy have no intention of selling him. Speaking to reporters, he stated: "I'm happy here. I don't want to leave, and I think the club wants me to stay. I haven't seen anything, but I'm happy here.
"I don't think any player has the position guaranteed for all the matches. Everyone has to work hard. We are one of the best teams in the world, and obviously, there is competition in every position. That is what makes us be in the position that we are, winning so many Premier Leagues and competing for everything."
Competition fuels squad harmony
Speculation surrounding a City midfield overhaul has intensified amid Barcelona's reported interest in Rodri, alongside potential moves for Mateo Kovacic and Tijjani Reijnders.
Despite being regularly benched after January and omitted from the FA Cup final squad, Nico refused to dwell on squad rotation, preferring to focus on his contributions, including his crucial winning goal in the semi-final against Bournemouth.
Nico added: "I don't think it was difficult for me. When I play, I think I do a really good job. A good example was the semi-final of the FA Cup when I did a good match. Every chance I got, I tried my best.
"The final of the FA Cup, I was out, but we won, so it was an amazing day for me. If we win, I'm happy. My dream is to win trophies. If I don't play any matches, and we win the Champions League next year, I will be so happy," he asserted.
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Midfield fight demands focus
Nico now faces intense competition to secure a starting berth in City's midfield throughout pre-season and the opening weeks of the upcoming campaign. The club hierarchy will be keen to retain him as a valuable rotation option amid ongoing uncertainty over the long-term futures of several senior figures. His immediate challenge will be proving his credentials ahead of City's Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 23.
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