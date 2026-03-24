Nico Gonzalez’s buy-back clause: Atlético Madrid’s ultimatum to Simeone – what will Juventus do now?

In Spain, Pedro Fullana, a journalist with Cadena SER, reveals that Atlético Madrid have reportedly agreed with Diego Pablo Simeone, the Colchoneros’ manager, not to allow Nico González to reach the number of appearances agreed between the Madrid club and Juventus that would trigger the mandatory buy-out clause. The Argentine is said to be seven appearances short of the required number, each lasting at least one half. To date, the 1998-born player has made 14 league appearances of at least 45 minutes, out of the 21 required (in total, including the Champions League, Nico Gonzalez has made 18 appearances of at least 45 minutes).