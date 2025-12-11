'Have you met any females?' - Nick Woltemade reveals hilarious update on love life after Newcastle summer signing admitted he was single and living with best friend
Woltemade's coy response on personal life delights the media
With eight goals and two assists already, Woltemade has helped steady Newcastle during a demanding campaign after the exit of Alexander Isak to Liverpool. He has settled well in Tyneside and is enjoying life along with his best friend from Germany.
"I don't know why everyone is talking about this (Woltemade living with his friend)," he told reporters. "I think it's normal when you come to a new country. Of course, I'm alone, so I ask my best friend, 'Do you want to come with me to Newcastle?' I don't know how you call it in English, when you're living with your best friend."
Pressed gently on whether he had met “anyone special” since moving to England, Woltemade could barely contain himself.
"No," he chuckled, "I have a lot of games…so I haven’t met anyone."
Newcastle held late as Howe urges belief
On the pitch, however, the Magpies endured another night of frustration after surrendering a late lead in their 2–2 draw away to Leverkusen. Eddie Howe’s side were moments from climbing into sixth place in the Champions League table when Alejandro Grimaldo struck an 88th-minute equaliser, cancelling out Lewis Miley’s header. The match had swung chaotically from one end to another. Anthony Gordon levelled from the spot after Bruno Guimaraes’ unfortunate own goal, and Miley, just 19, later rose to head Newcastle back in front, becoming the club’s youngest goalscorer in the competition’s history. But Newcastle’s vulnerability in the closing moments resurfaced once again, with Grimaldo getting the fourth goal of the match.
Howe, though disappointed, leaned firmly into optimism.
"We have to believe. When we started the Champions League campaign, if we thought it was going to be easy, I think we’re in the wrong competition," he said.
"You’re playing very, very good teams, we’re travelling, the game schedule we’ve got – all these things you add together makes it a challenging period for us, but I think the players are navigating it really well. We are playing with a clear identity and a plan. Before the international break, I was disappointed with a couple of the performances, so I think we’ve come back strong in that respect. We have it all to prove. The two games we have are very difficult games, but I believe in the group. Wherever we go if we’re near our best, we can win."
Howe reflects on evolution and mistakes
Newcastle’s campaign has been turbulent at times, following what Howe described as a "difficult summer." The early-season performances were inconsistent, but the manager believes the team has since found traction.
Howe said: "We’re a team that’s hopefully building in the right direction. We had a difficult summer – you saw that in some of our early performances. I think the last six have been a lot better. But we’re not perfect and we’re doing our best to develop and to grow. There are positive signs, but there are still some moments where we shoot ourselves, to a degree, in the foot. That was there again today and I know it’s a frustration not just for me, but for the players and for everybody because we’re costing ourselves at the moment."
No player embodied that character more in Germany than Miley. Though the point slipped away late, Howe praised the teenager’s impact.
Howe said: "He’s doing really and that’s all you can ask from any player when they enter the pitch, they give their best, they contribute and they prove how good they are.
"I thought he did that in the time he was on the pitch tonight. He scored a great goal. I’m really disappointed for him that it wasn’t the match-defining moment."
Focus turns to Sunderland after European drama
The draw in Germany leaves Newcastle with work to do as they attempt to secure progress in Europe. They are currently in the 12th spot with ten points from six matches and have a significant chance of finishing in the top eight. Next up is a trip to Sunderland, and Woltemade will be eager to prove himself in the derby.
