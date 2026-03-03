'We haven't seen him' - Nick Woltemade a major doubt for Newcastle's clash with Man Utd due to sickness bug as Eddie Howe faces selection crisis

Newcastle have been dealt a massive blow ahead of Wednesday’s visit from Man United, with Howe confirming that a sickness bug has hit the first-team squad. The timing could not be worse for the Magpies, who are desperate to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Everton last weekend. The illness has significantly disrupted training schedules and left the coaching staff sweating over the availability of several key figures.

The primary concern centres on marquee summer signing Woltemade. The German forward, who arrived at St James' Park from Stuttgart in a high-profile £69 million move, has been unable to participate in first-team preparations for several days. While some members of the squad appear to have shaken off the mystery ailment quickly, Woltemade’s condition remains precarious as the medical team monitors his recovery ahead of the showdown with Michael Carrick's United side.

Howe admitted during his pre-match press conference that the striker's absence from the training ground is a growing worry. The manager noted that the bug first surfaced during the Everton match, where Jacob Ramsey was forced off at the interval. While Ramsey has since returned to the grass, Woltemade still shows no signs of 100 percent recovery.