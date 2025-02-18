'He has a nice height!' - Arne Slot reveals strange admiration of Marcus Rashford's qualities as Liverpool prepare to face Man Utd loanee at Aston Villa
Arne Slot claims Marcus Rashford has a 'nice height' as his Liverpool side prepare to face the Manchester United loanee at Aston Villa on Wednesday.
- Rashford set to take on Liverpool
- Forward is on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd
- Reds boss Slot admires his 'nice height'