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'My next Everest!' - One Direction star Niall Horan reveals lingering fear of Man Utd legend Roy Keane
A pop star's sporting kryptonite
Niall is used to the bright lights of stadium tours and rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers, but the world of professional football presents a different kind of pressure. While the 'Slow Hands' singer has successfully transitioned from boyband fame to a solo career, he admits that certain sporting figures still leave him starstruck and, in one specific case, genuinely nervous.
The Irish singer opened up about his reluctance to engage with one of the Republic of Ireland's greatest-ever players. Despite his status as a global household name, Horan explained that the aura surrounding Keane is enough to keep him at a distance, even when they occupy the same room.
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The king of the pitch
During a interview on RTE 2FM with Tracy Clifford, Niall was asked if he would ever pluck up the courage to say hello to the fiery pundit. "Oh, stop. I mean, he’s the king, isn’t he? You can tell he’s very funny, obviously. He’s probably more relaxed than he lets on," said Niall. However, he was quick to clarify that the ball is firmly in Keane's court if a conversation is ever to happen.
"Absolutely not. He’d have to come to me and that sounds like that’s not going to happen," the singer added. "I’ve been in the room with him a couple of times. I actually met him a few years ago, but I don’t know if he’d...I met him, like, about 10 years ago at a Champions League game. But no, I’ve still yet to go near him."
Scaling the heights of intimidation
The irony of the situation wasn't lost on the host, who pointed out that Niall is "besties" with Snoop Dogg but cannot handle a fellow Irishman. He laughed off the comparison, joking: "Literally, '[Maybe Keane thinks] who’s that man [Niall]? Get out of here'. Absolutely nonsense. I don't want to talk to him. Sure what would I be doing talking to him like? ‘Baby’. I love him, he’s a king."
When challenged that he has achieved almost everything else in the entertainment industry, the singer gave the daunting task a fitting title. "That's my next Everest," he quipped, acknowledging that the former Sunderland manager remains the ultimate challenge for him.
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A fan of the beautiful game
Niall's love for football is well-documented, with the singer often spotted at major matches and notably supporting Derby County. The singer concluded the topic by acknowledging the absurdity of his situation, laughing off the comparison to his friendship with Snoop Dogg by asking: "Who would have thought that?"
Meanwhile, Keane, who is currently a mainstay on Sky Sports and the Stick to Football podcast, still renowned for his straightforward approach in his football commentary.
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