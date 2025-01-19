JJ Watt Burnley 2023-24GOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'A bit of a concern!' - NFL legend J.J. Watt reveals fear of losing bet with Burnley's James Trafford to come out of retirement for Cincinnati Bengals with Clarets on sensational defensive run

BurnleyChampionship

NFL legend and Burnley co-owner J.J. Watt has revealed his fear of losing a bet with Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford.

  • Watt reveals chat with Burnley goalkeeper
  • NFL legend fears losing retirement bet
  • Clarets held Sunderland to a goalless draw on Friday
