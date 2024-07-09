Neymar will be an 'important player' for Brazil ahead of 2026 World Cup as Dorival Junior delivers encouraging update on Al-Hilal star's recovery from ACL injury
Neymar will re-emerge as an "important player" for Brazil, believes Dorival Junior, who has shared a positive injury update on the Al-Hilal star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Neymar currently nursing an ACL injury
- Dorival Jr. revealed that the recovery is going well
- Could return to action in October