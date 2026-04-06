Neymar underwent knee procedure during international break as Santos boss reveals plan for Brazil icon leading into World Cup

Speaking after his side's 2-0 defeat to Flamengo, Cuca detailed the intensive schedule Neymar is following. "He underwent a procedure on his knee during the [international] break, so he didn't train and spent four or five days recovering from that procedure," the manager explained, per ESPN. "He worked on some of the conditioning he needed to achieve. He'll recharge his energy to play the 13 consecutive games that remain until the next break. So we used this time, with the coaching staff and physiologists, to recharge his tank and get him going until the middle of the year."

The procedure involved a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment, a regenerative therapy that uses the player’s own blood to accelerate the healing of micro-lesions and strengthen joint tissues. This proactive medical approach is seen as vital for a player who has struggled with recurring injuries over the last three years. The goal is for Neymar to handle a heavy workload that includes eight Brasileirao rounds and two Copa do Brasil ties, all while maintaining the fitness levels required to catch Carlo Ancelotti’s eye for the national team selection.